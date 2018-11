× Hershey Introduces New Seasonal Flavor For Hershey Kisses

Hershey recently introduced Hot Cocoa Hershey Kisses.

It’s the first winter holiday kiss release in about a decade.

They are milk chocolate with a sweet marshmallow creme center.

It will be on store shelves for a limited time.

PHL17's Khiree Stewart was live at Hershey's Chocolate World!