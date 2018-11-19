Holidays With a Healthy Twist

*The following post is sponsored.

Love the holidays, but hate how unhealthy your favorite festive foods are? Dr. Mike Roussell dishes out some healthy holiday recipe ideas that are not only good for you but delicious as well.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Northwest Cherries is a great way to get antioxidants!

"Sweet cherries are a great superfood," said Dr. Roussell. "It is the gift that keeps on giving."

You can even add the sweet cherries to your cookies. Reynolds parchment paper with the smart grid is the perfect way to make your cookies this holiday season.

"It makes preparing cookies easier because of the smart grid, so you can spread the dough out," said Dr. Roussell.

Reynolds also allows you to cut the grid to fit to any size pan!

Salads are also great and easy to make with Fresh Express, which has restaurant style salad kits. They have two new salads, including Caesar Salad and Pumpkin Panzanella. For more information head to FreshExpress.com.

These three simple things to make your holidays healthier and easier.