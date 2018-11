Tailgating with a purpose is the name of the game for “Tailgates Tackle Hunger.”

The local non-profit works with the community to collect food items to be donated and re-purposed for those in need. Look for them this Sunday with tailgating group “Lot P Bleeds Green” at the Eagles vs. Giants game.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2nd Annual Holiday Food Drive is happening at the corner of Pattison and Darien Streets.