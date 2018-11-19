City Hall’s German Christmas Village Expands with New Vendors for 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Running from Thanksgiving (11/22/18) through Christmas Eve (12/24/18), Christmas Village in Philadelphia will once again bring the charm of an authentic German Christmas market to Center City Philadelphia. It will be officially opened by the original Christkind from Nuremberg/ Germany on Sunday, 11/25/18.
The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, which is currently open at Dilworth Park, transforms the space around City Hall into a winter wonderland. More than 40 local artisans, designers, crafters and confectionaries will offer unique selections for gifts and special holiday foods in white, festively lit tents topped with original Herrnhut Stars.
Some exciting vendors that we featured on PHL17 Morning News with reporter Matt Alba were: Philly Word Art, Piggyback Treats Company, Kathe Wohlfahrt, and Sea Findings Jewelry.
You can also catch nightly performances by local artists.
The Royal Mix, which is a Philadelphia based Hip-Pop performance group, consist of three talented young ladies Saniyah Babb aka Jaye, Rashiyah Dennis aka Bronze and Aniyah Ha aka Chy, will be performing at noon on Black Friday at the Christmas Village!
WHAT IS CHRISTMAS VILLAGE?
Christmas Village in Philadelphia is an outside Holiday market event in Center City Philadelphia, which is modeled after the traditional Christmas Markets in Germany.
Vendors in more than 80 wooden booths will sell traditional European food, sweets and drinks. They will also offer a great shopping experience with international holiday gifts, ornaments, jewelry and high-quality arts and crafts.
The unique atmosphere with thousands of lights and the delicious smell of waffles, gingerbread, bratwurst and mulled wine will bring you and your family into the perfect Christmas mood.
HISTORY OF CHRISTMAS MARKETS
The History of Christmas markets in Germany roots in the late Middle Ages. One of the oldest and most famous ones is held each year in Nuremberg in the state of Bavaria. It has been passed down from generation to generation, that the farmers of the Nuremberg area started selling their crops in a farmers market during the Advent time in the mid 16th century. Out of this, the world known Nuremberg Christkindlsmarket developed. Check out their website to learn more about their history, event and the city of Nuremberg!
Christmas Village in Philadelphia is modeled after traditional German Christmas Markets. The most famous is the Christkindlmarket in Nuremberg/ Germany. The goods presented in wooden booths include a rich variety of holiday gifts including Christmas ornaments, arts and crafts, toys, sweets, as well as German food and drinks. People stroll around, meet friends, and enjoy live performances of Christmas music.
HISTORY OF THE CHRISTKIND
Since 1969 and every other year thereafter, the Nuremberg Christkind is selected to represent the spirit of Christmas in Germany. She wears a long white dress with golden stars, a golden crown, and has long blonde curls. She is the German equivalent to the American children's Santa Claus.
Each year, the Christkind recites a prologue to open the Nuremberg Christmas Market. The Christkind also makes appearances at over 150 charitable institutions. She brings joy to those in nursing homes, hospitals, and kindergartens. However, the Christkind isn't restricted to just Nuremberg and visits a lot of Christmas markets abroad. In the US, Christmas Village in Philadelphia and its sister market in Baltimore are the only two stops she makes, so make sure to swing by!