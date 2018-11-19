Black Friday Deals

*The following post is sponsored.

’Tis the season to shop! We have the scoop on the hottest deals and the best holiday buys of the season. From top holiday gifts and décor to electronics, toys and apparel for everyone on your list, Elizabeth Mayhew has you covered!

Target is the one-stop-shop for everything on your holiday list.

"What I love is that all day long on Thanksgiving, you can shop on Target. com. They have two free day shipping, and you can also do order pick up in a store near you. The stores are actually opening at 5 pm on Thanksgiving," said Werner. Also, if you have a REDcard you get 5% off your order.

There are many products like the 'XBOX ONE S' that is for sale for $200. Plus, you get a $20 dollar gift card when you buy it! There are also many useful electronics. If you like coffee, the Keurig K-mini single serve is only available at Target.

Overall, Target is the one stop for your kids, teachers, friends and family members. For more information head to Target.com/blackfriday.