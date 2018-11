× Bird Rescue Searches For Owner Of Well Dressed Pigeon

The search is on in Arizona for the owner of a well-dressed pigeon.

The pigeon was wearing an outfit bedazzled in rhinestones.

A woman found the bird on her back patio and turned him into a bird rescue.

He's missing a few rhinestones on his outfit, but judging by his calm bird behavior, she's sure he's someone's missing pet pigeon.