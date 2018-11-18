Weekend Philler Episode 307

In Weekend Philler Episode 307, we get muddy at The Great Pumpkin Run, learn about making Philadelphia a better city for cyclists with 5th Square at Firth & Wilson Transport Cycles, try out the Friendsgiving brew by Double Nickel Brewing Co.Tonewood BrewingUrban Village Brewing Companyand Cape May Brewing Company, visit the Museum of the American Revolution for their Indigenous Peoples Weekend, find out everything that's going on at Globe Dye Works, check out awesome work by artist Stacey Lee Webber, and participate in yoga at Philadelphia Museum of Art!

