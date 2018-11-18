Building The Cycling City: The Dutch Blueprint for Urban Vitality

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia is known to be a top cycling city in the United States, but there are still improvements to be made in working toward a safe and effective infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians. Chris and Melissa Bruntlett have literally written the book on how North American cities like Philly can utilize the same tactics as some of the best countries in the world for bicycling. 5th Square and Wilson & Firth Transport Cycles partnered up to host the authors in Philadelphia to kick off the release of the book, Building The Cycling City: The Dutch Blueprint for Urban Vitality. Weekend Philler was there to interview Melissa and Chris. We also caught up with local bike shop owners, Simon Firth and David Wilson of Firth & Wilson, about their take on Philadelphia as a cycling city. You can purchase the book anywhere books are sold.

Find out more about how you can advocate for safer streets by visiting 5th Square online: http://www.5thsq.org/

 

 

