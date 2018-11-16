Toyota to Replace Hero Nurse’s Charred Truck

Posted 10:07 AM, November 16, 2018, by , Updated at 10:08AM, November 16, 2018

CALIFORNIA - An incredible photo out of California shows the truck of a hero nurse named Allyn Pierce. During the intense wildfires, he drove his truck through the flames to get to the hospital so he could help those in need.  You can see the flames burnt the outside of his truck. Toyota saw the story and will be giving him a brand new truck.

Reports say Pierce repeatedly drove straight through the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., risking his own life to rescue people from Adventist Health Feather River, where he manages the intensive care unit.

