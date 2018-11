This week’s Mums & Mutt is Pete! He’s stolen our hearts and he’ll steal yours too.

Pete is 10 years old and has some visual impairment issues, but he's very adaptable. He's looking for an owner who will help him with his surroundings and give him some patience.

Although Pete is a senior dog, he still has the energy to play. He's sweet, cuddly and gets along well with other dogs.

Head to Street Tails Animal Rescue for more information.