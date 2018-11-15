Measure the Strength of Your Punches at Philly’s Newest Boxing Gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Boxing will always be somewhat synonymous with the city of Philadelphia because of our beloved, fictional fighter, Rocky Balboa…but a new breed of “Italian Stallions” are currently being bred at 21st and Market.

PHL17’s Matt Alba tried a boxing class at the brand-new Title Boxing Club in Center City.

The punching bags at Philly’s first Title Boxing Club measure the strength of each punch thrown during your 60-minute workout.

The gym’s owner, Jim Walsh, says their signature workout utilizes the fundamentals of a true boxer’s workout – including proper heavy bag training – to strengthen and tone your arms, legs, back, core, stamina and your confidence.

Did you ever know the “dump the coffee” technique for throwing a proper punch? Learned a lot this AM at @TITLEBoxingClub Philly! @MonicaPHL17 @phl17 pic.twitter.com/fYhvQZGW0C — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) November 15, 2018

Have you noticed the new all-glass boxing gym at 21st and Market? @titleboxing is now in CC, and their owner tells me they’re the first club in the country to have monitors on every single bag in the gym - which show you how hard you’re hitting it! #Boxing #ComeAtMeBro @phl17 pic.twitter.com/59xOlEJGFp — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) November 15, 2018

They offer boxing classes, kickboxing classes, MMA classes, and private training.

Click here for more info!