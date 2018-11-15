Measure the Strength of Your Punches at Philly’s Newest Boxing Gym

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Boxing will always be somewhat synonymous with the city of Philadelphia because of our beloved, fictional fighter, Rocky Balboa…but a new breed of “Italian Stallions” are currently being bred at 21st and Market.
PHL17’s Matt Alba tried a boxing class at the brand-new Title Boxing Club in Center City.
The punching bags at Philly’s first Title Boxing Club measure the strength of each punch thrown during your 60-minute workout.
The gym’s owner, Jim Walsh, says their signature workout utilizes the fundamentals of a true boxer’s workout – including proper heavy bag training – to strengthen and tone your arms, legs, back, core, stamina and your confidence.
They offer boxing classes, kickboxing classes, MMA classes, and private training.
