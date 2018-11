Today is the Great American Smokeout, which is a national campaign to help smokers quit for good.

Dr. Steven Rosenberg is a hypnotherapist that helps people quit smoking. To date, he has helped nearly 50,000 people quit.

How does it work? Dr. Rosenberg hypnotizes people to change their perception and think that cigarettes taste terrible, forcing them to stop smoking.

For more information on Dr. Rosenberg and what he does, click here.