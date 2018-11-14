The Iconic Bourse Reopens Food Hall after $40 million in Renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - After two years and and $40 million in renovations, the iconic Bourse building will finally cut the ribbon on their brand new Food Hall Thursday morning.

Immediately following the ceremony, the Food Hall will officially open (9:15 am) and the first 100 people to visit for breakfast, lunch (12 pm), and dinner (5 pm) will receive gifts such as “Taste of The Bourse” gift bags, gift cards, treats from vendors, and more.

The Bourse Bonanza continues on Friday, November 16th with day-long entertainment including hourly must-see, “secret” pop-up performances from Swoop and Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders, a mini Mummers parade with the Quaker City String Band, acrobats and stilt walkers, and Philly’s beloved historical re-enactors such as Ben Franklin.

Attendees at the two-day celebration will also be in the running to win larger prizes, such as tickets to see the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia 76ers.

“With this $40 million transformation, The Bourse promises an experience befitting Philadelphia’s current and centuries-old reputation as a gleaming city of makers, bringing together 30 artisanal vendors that will excite locals and visitors alike,” said Charley McGrath, MRP Realty Managing Director.

