Thanksgiving Time Savers

*The following post is sponsored.

When it comes to holiday cooking, many could use some time savers. However, it’s important not to sacrifice great flavor. Registered Dietitian Deanna Segrave-Daly has a convenient solution.

Litehouse Foods' Freeze Dried Herbs add a pop of flavor without adding sodium to your dishes.

"They are convenient alternatives to fresh herbs because you don't have to chop them, slice them or dice them and they help cut down on waste."

Deanna suggested herb butter for Thanksgiving turkey, freeze dried ginger for cranberry sauce or freeze dried garlic for mashed potatoes. The herbs have a shelf life of three years.

Litehouse also has herb blends for dishes like guacamole. All you have to do is mix the blend with mashed avocados and some lime juice.

If you need some cooking inspiration for the herbs, Deanna recently released a cookbook called "The 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Cookbook."

"It features all the fabulous flavors, foods and ingredients of the Mediterranean but in a practical and an approachable way."

Click here for more information on the freeze dried herbs. Just like Deanna's book, they are also available on Amazon.