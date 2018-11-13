Hunks For Hounds 2019 Calendar Supports Local Animals

It’s that time of year again… time to start thinking about 2019! One of the first steps is to purchase a calendar for the new year ahead.

If you’re looking for a new one to post on your wall this upcoming January, look no further than the Philadoptables “Hunks For Hounds” 2019 calendar.

Philadoptables is a non-profit organization that supports the animal control shelter at 111 W. Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia.

100% of the proceeds from “Hunks For Hounds” helps Philadoptables provide medical instruments, clinic supplies, pet food, and more to the homeless animals of Philadelphia that need our help. The organization also helps provide support to local rescues and animal foster parents.

Richie and Al from the upcoming edition joined us in the studio to talk about the calendar, the organization, and how you can support animals in the city that need your help.

For more information on Philadoptables and “Hunks For Hounds,” click here.

