Ever want an Instagram pic with a Wolf? NJ Farm lets you take Selfies with Wolfdogs

JACKSON, NJ - If you've ever wanted to take a selfie with a wolf, Howling Woods Farm in Jackson, NJ is your best bet for wildest Instagram pic of the year. The farm is an animal rescue, and Wolfdog education center which provides education about wolves and Wolfdogs. The staff also helps with the rescue and placement of domestic bred Wolfdog hybrids and northern breeds.

Some of the Wolfdogs at the farm are up to 98% wolf!

You can visit the farm and take an hour long tour for $20, with proceeds going right back into the rescue center.

Some of the coolest photos from Howling Woods Farm! Naiche and Chante are wolfdogs with over 90% wolf DNA! You can get in their pen and take selfies with them! Only $20 to visit the farm. By appointment only. pic.twitter.com/mqNj0Irr7G — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) November 12, 2018

Forget coffee! Had a rare wolf wake up this Monday morning on @phl17 ! Located in Jackson NJ, Howling Woods Farm is a breed-specific animal shelter that rescues and places domestic-bred wolves, wolf dogs and northern breeds. Wolves can grow over 200lbs!!! #whoa pic.twitter.com/apMgif5goi — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) November 12, 2018

Wolves > Eagles ... Tune in to @phl17 at 6:30am for an epic introduction to the WOLF DOGS at Howling Woods Farm. Some of the wolf dogs here at over 95% wolf! I’ll be playing with them coming up soon! pic.twitter.com/Xx2fpV88L4 — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) November 12, 2018

From the Howling Woods Farm website:

A Wolfdog, also known as a ‘wolf hybrid’, is simply a dog that has wolf in its family history. While it is widely understood that all dog breeds have descended from the wolf, a Wolfdog has pure wolf recently in its background, such as a parent or great grandparent (Whereas your family dog may have to go back hundreds of generations to pure wolf).

Genetically, the wolf and the dog are the same species – thus they are not actually ‘hybrids’ (for a human comparison, a wolf and a dog are no different than a person of Asian decent is different from a person of European descent) A wolf can mate with a dog and produce fertile offspring, just like two different breeds of dog can mate and produce fertile offspring. Offspring of two different breeds of dog, affectionately known as a ‘mutt’, will have characteristics of the two breeds, in varying proportions. Likewise, offspring of a wolf and-and a dog will have characteristics of a wolf and that particular breed, in varying proportions.

Today’s Wolfdogs are not the result of a wild wolf bred with a domestic dog. They are the result of dozens or more generations of Wolfdogs bred with Wolfdogs. Decades ago wolf breeders in the fur trade sold pure wolves to zoos, exhibitionists, and the public. While these commercial breeders no longer exist, many of these private owners still breed Wolfdogs. Most domestic bred Wolfdogs can trace their lineage back to the fur farms as far back as the 1950’s.