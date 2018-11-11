Weekend Philler Episode 306: Veterans Day Special

On Weekend Philler Episode 306, we've got all things veterans in our Veteran's Day Special! We've got Barb's Harley Davidson, Honor Flight of Southern New Jersey, Semper Fi Mixed Martial Arts Academy, Fort Delaware State Park, Mid-Atlantic Air Museum, Millville Army Air Field Museum, and interviews with WW2 Veterans! Shout out to Battleship New Jersey for giving us an awesome place to shoot this episode!!
Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.
Highlights from this episode include, but not limited to:
- Barb's Harley Davidson
- Honor Flight of Southern New Jersey
- Semper Fi Mixed Martial Arts Academy
- Fort Delaware State Park
- Mid-Atlantic Air Museum
- Millville Army Air Field Museum
- WW2 Vet Interviews
