Honor Flight of Southern New Jersey honors local veterans with an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington DC.

The day starts at Williamstown High School with complimentary breakfast, and the students surprise the veterans by decorating the entire school in red, white, and blue, and line the halls while waving flags as the veterans leave. Many veterans served in the Vietnam and Korean Wars, and did not feel welcomed when they returned. The students make sure the veterans feel welcomed and honored, and give them the respect and recognition they deserved.