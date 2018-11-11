Honor Flight of Southern New Jersey

Posted 12:05 AM, November 11, 2018, by

Honor Flight of Southern New Jersey honors local veterans with an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington DC.

The day starts at Williamstown High School with complimentary breakfast, and the students surprise the veterans by decorating the entire school in red, white, and blue, and line the halls while waving flags as the veterans leave. Many veterans served in the Vietnam and Korean Wars, and did not feel welcomed when they returned. The students make sure the veterans feel welcomed and honored, and give them the respect and recognition they deserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s