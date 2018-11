× Kensington Ravens Varsity Cheer Team Heads To National Championships

On December 3rd, the Kensington Ravens Varisty Cheer Team will head to Disney World to compete in the Pop Warner National Championship.

They were once known as underdogs, but they’ve recently worked their way to the top.

The team stopped by our station and showed PHL17's Khiree Stewart one of their routines.