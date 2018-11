Puppies in Pajamas! Need we say more? You have to see this week’s adoptable pups.

Scuttle and Flounder have very different personalities. Where Scuttle is more reserved and cuddly, Flounder is outgoing and playful. Because they are so little, they'll need patience, love and some training.

Head over to Good Karma Dog Rescue for more information on these adorable puppies.