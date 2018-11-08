× Matilda Cast Performs For PHL17

The cast of Matilda performed on PHL17 Morning News.

Based on the beloved Roald Dahl novel, Matilda is the story of the courageous little girl with an unbounded imagination who proves that despite the odds, you can do anything you put your mind and change your destiny.

Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by this Broadway hit and winner of 16 Best Musical awards!

The show is now open at the Walnut Street Theatre.

