Where To Find The Best Holiday Deals On Tech

It’s about that time of year… time to start working on holiday shopping!

Jennifer Lewis-Hall has the details on where to find the best deals on your new gadgets.

Forbes reports the first deals for the popular iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are already rolling out, and Walmart may be offering a $300 gift card with purchase and activation.

Costco is announcing hundreds of discounts for members on tech, including TVs, laptops, and gaming consoles.

If you're looking for an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, look no further than Kohl's Black Friday Door Buster sales. The Black Friday ad is available now on Kohls.com.

Rounding out the list with Target, the 47-page Black Friday ad now available online is filled with deals. A number of brands of smart TVs will be more than $100 off this Black Friday.