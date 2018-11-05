Where To Find The Best Holiday Deals On Tech

Posted 8:45 AM, November 5, 2018, by , Updated at 08:42AM, November 5, 2018

It’s about that time of year… time to start working on holiday shopping!

Jennifer Lewis-Hall has the details on where to find the best deals on your new gadgets.

Forbes reports the first deals for the popular iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are already rolling out, and Walmart may be offering a $300 gift card with purchase and activation.

Costco is announcing hundreds of discounts for members on tech, including TVs, laptops, and gaming consoles.

If you're looking for an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, look no further than Kohl's Black Friday Door Buster sales. The Black Friday ad is available now on Kohls.com.

Rounding out the list with Target, the 47-page Black Friday ad now available online is filled with deals. A number of brands of smart TVs will be more than $100 off this Black Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s