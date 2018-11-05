4th Annual “Unmasking the Legacy” Event Honors Local “Man and Woman of the Year” Candidates

Posted 9:23 AM, November 5, 2018, by

Former Philadelphia Eagle and current PhillyMan magazine and JerseyMan magazine publisher Ken Dunek joined us in the studio today to talk about the Annual Unmasking the Legacy event to be held this week.

Unmasking the Legacy is a masquerade-themed night hosted by PhillyMan Magazine and JerseyMan Magazine. It features networking, dancing and live entertainment.

The event will honor six “Man and Woman of the Year” candidates from our community and will congratulate them for their success in business and community service. The event is held at Ballroom at the Ben in Philadelphia this Thursday, November 8th.

You could be a winner at the event too! The best mask will win a weekend getaway for two in Atlantic City.

Tickets are still available. For tickets, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s