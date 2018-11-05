4th Annual “Unmasking the Legacy” Event Honors Local “Man and Woman of the Year” Candidates

Former Philadelphia Eagle and current PhillyMan magazine and JerseyMan magazine publisher Ken Dunek joined us in the studio today to talk about the Annual Unmasking the Legacy event to be held this week.

Unmasking the Legacy is a masquerade-themed night hosted by PhillyMan Magazine and JerseyMan Magazine. It features networking, dancing and live entertainment.

The event will honor six “Man and Woman of the Year” candidates from our community and will congratulate them for their success in business and community service. The event is held at Ballroom at the Ben in Philadelphia this Thursday, November 8th.

You could be a winner at the event too! The best mask will win a weekend getaway for two in Atlantic City.

Tickets are still available. For tickets, click here.