Weekend Philler Episode 305

Posted 12:00 AM, November 4, 2018, by

In Weekend Philler Episode 305, we check out Eight & Sand Beer Co, visit an urban farm at Greensgrow Farms, learn about different cultures at International Day at Camden County College, learn about spirits with medium Sheri Marcantuono Lotus Wood Journey, bust a move at Philly Dance Fitness, and pick out our favorite scarecrows at Peddler's Village scarecrow festival!

Weekend Philler Episode 304 highlights include:
If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER's FACEBOOK!!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s