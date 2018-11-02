Free CraftNow event to be held at Kimmel Center this weekend

Posted 9:48 AM, November 2, 2018, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - If you're looking for  fun, and FREE, family event this weekend, head to the Kimmel Center for some unique arts and crafts!

On Saturday, November 3rd, craft steps out of the studio and into the heart of Philadelphia with CraftNOW Create, a hands-on exploration of craft at the Kimmel Center.

Visitors will be able to take part in hands-on exhibits presented by The Center for Art in Wood, The Clay Studio, Fabric Workshop and Museum, Philadelphia Museum of Art, University of the Arts and more.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s