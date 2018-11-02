Free CraftNow event to be held at Kimmel Center this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - If you're looking for fun, and FREE, family event this weekend, head to the Kimmel Center for some unique arts and crafts!

On Saturday, November 3rd, craft steps out of the studio and into the heart of Philadelphia with CraftNOW Create, a hands-on exploration of craft at the Kimmel Center.

Visitors will be able to take part in hands-on exhibits presented by The Center for Art in Wood, The Clay Studio, Fabric Workshop and Museum, Philadelphia Museum of Art, University of the Arts and more.