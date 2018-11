Rev up those engines! The annual “For The Kids” Motorcycle Toy Run is back.

This weekend thousands of riders will participate in a 10 mile parade benefiting the US Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots Program.

The lineup begins at Cavanaugh's Riverdeck on Columbus Boulevard at 8 AM and the ride starts at noon.

After delivering the toys, the parade ends at SugarHouse Casino where there will be live music, food and drinks!