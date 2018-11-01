Myth or Fact? McGillin’s Old Ale House Is Haunted

McGillin’s Old Ale house is the oldest bar in Philadelphia with over 150 years of history. Owners and some patrons believe the Center City hot spot is haunted.

McGillin's was founded in 1860 by William McGillin, who ran the establishment until he died there in 1901.

It now belongs to Chris Mullins Jr. and his family after his grandfather and uncle bought it in the '50s. He said the paranormal activity is more than just rumors.

"We've seen it. We witnessed it. We've had the ghost of Ma Mcgillin who we call 'the Lady in White.' She was seen in the '50s, '60s, the '80s and even today. We do have evidence of that. William Mcgillin died in the basement and there's been a lot of supernatural activity down there."

Whether you believe it or not, most can agree that with the fall season comes some of Mcgillin's most popular drink and food selections.

You can choose from a pumpkin ale by Susquehanna Brewing Company, a pumpkin hot chocolate made with pumpkin liquor and topped with whipped cream or the pumpkin martini. The martini has been around for almost 20 years.

The dishes are pumpkin-inspired as well. Try a fall twist on a classic mac and cheese.

"We've added some squash and some pumpkin puree into the mac and cheese to give it those fall flavors and to really give it that seasonable feel."

McGillin's chefs took this favorite to the next level with their pumpkin mac and cheese and beef brisket grilled cheese.

