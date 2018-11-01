iFly now features Virtual Reality Indoor Skydiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA - If the thought of jumping out of a plane 10,000 feet above Dubai freaks you out, fear not! iFly King of Prussia now offers a virtual reality indoor skydiving experience that allows you to simulate a skydive over five locations around the globe.

PHL17's Matt Alba and Jomo Stubblefield tried it out and base-jumped over the Swiss Alps!

Freefall from 13,000 feet or skim the mountains at 100+ miles per hour — without jumping out of a plane. The latest immersive experience from iFLY combines virtual reality technology with the real rush of skydiving over some of the world’s most incredible bucket list destinations.

Be one of the first to experience what only a small few in the entire world are able to do with iFLY’s newest experience in VR—Alpine Wingsuit BASE Jump.

We’ve combined the latest in VR advances with our patented wind tunnel technology to give you a real-world skydiving experience. Float atop a rush of air and be completely immersed in footage from an actual skydive while wearing our state-of-the-art VR helmet and headset.