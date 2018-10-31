Fall Beauty Essentials with Kate De Ponte

Posted 3:29 PM, October 31, 2018, by

With a new season comes new beauty must-haves! Luckily beauty expert Kate De Ponte is bringing us the best in fall beauty this season. From breakthrough anti-aging products to a must-have body lotion, she’s got us covered.

Here are the product details:

  • Restylane Lyft for Hands; prices vary depending on location; RestylaneUSA.com
  • Dove Dry Spray Antiperspirant; under $6 at drugstores nationwide
  • Eucerin Roughness Relief Lotion' under $10 at CVS
  • DefenAge Clinical Power Trio; $380 at Defenage.com

