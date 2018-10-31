Easy Game Day Recipes with Justine Santaniello

*The following post is sponsored.

Are you looking for some easy and delicious snacks to prepare for your next game day celebration? Lifestyle expert Justine Santaniello has you covered.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let's start with pierogies! Buffalo flavor is always a win on game day. Mrs. T's are easy to fry or bake. You can find these in your local grocery store or at MrsTsPierogies.com.

Do you love mac and cheese? Mac Mart has locations in Philadelphia, where they features mac and cheese with many toppings. Wednesday, October 30 is the last day that you can get Mac Mart mac and cheese with Mrs. T's Pierogies on top. This is absolutely delicious.

Cans are also great to save time. This spinach artichoke dip was super easy to make. For more information fo to CansGetYouCooking.com

All recipes will save you time in the kitchen, so that you can enjoy your time with family and friends. For more information head to https://www.justhaves.com.