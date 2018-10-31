Celebrate Halloween with PHL 17’s Spooktacular!

The first-ever PHL 17 Morning News Halloween Spooktacular party was held in the station’s parking lot Wednesday. Plenty of guests came to visit and brought treats with them! We added a few of the tricks to the party.

We started off the morning with members from the Temple University Diamond Marching Band! They played us a mix of spooky songs and pop songs to get us in the spirit.

The news team then got their sugar fix from Dia Doce's cupcake food truck. They packed their truck with some special Halloween cupcakes for the holiday. If you want to try one of their delicious cupcakes, click here for more.

PHL 17 loves their four-legged friends, so we had to invite two pups to the party. These two came from Animal Welfare Association in Voorhees, NJ. They even dressed up in costume with us for the Spooktactular! These two are looking for their forever home, for more information click here.

Finally, the guest list rounds out with spooky pretzels and dips from the Philly Pretzel Factory. To learn more about their fun seasonal products, click here.