2-Alarm Fire Rips Through Plymouth Township Car Dealership

Posted 6:20 AM, October 31, 2018, by , Updated at 06:19AM, October 31, 2018

Plymouth Township fire crews responded to a fire at the Carfagno Chevrolet car dealership on Ridge Pike.

Crews say the fire started around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday. They were able to get the fire under control by 2:30 a.m.

Officials say that one of the service bays had extensive damage. Several cars inside were also damaged.

A firefighter was also injured when a car went over a fire hose. Officials say the hose hit the firefighter in the leg. Medics took that firefighter to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart was at the scene.

