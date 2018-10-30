“Terror Behind the Walls” gives PHL17’s Matt Alba a Monster Makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Although Halloween is on Wednesday, Eastern State Penitentiary's Terror Behind the Walls is still open for another week!

We sent PHL17's Matt Alba to the haunted old prison to scare some visitors alongside the 250 other actors.

Terror Behind the Walls, consistently ranks among the top haunted attractions in the nation and is located inside the massive, castle-like walls of Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

From Release:

Immersive Experience:

Terror Behind the Walls begins with a critical decision for visitors: should they explore the prison and watch the action, or should they mark themselves to truly interact with the denizens of the cellblocks? Those who opt in for true interactivity may be grabbed, held back, sent into hidden passageways, and even temporarily separated from their group. They will deal with the consequences of their decision through six long attractions.

A Massive Haunted House in a Real Prison:

The setting for Terror Behind the Walls is perfect for a haunted attraction. Eastern State Penitentiary was once the most famous and expensive prison in the world, but stands today in ruin, a lost world of crumbling cellblocks and empty guard towers. This gothic structure, with soaring 30-foot high fortress walls, is intimidating enough during the day. At night, the cellblocks fall into darkness, and the building becomes truly terrifying.

Is it Really Haunted?

Many people believe that Eastern State Penitentiary is haunted. As early as the 1940s, officers and inmates reported mysterious visions and eerie experiences in the ancient prison.

With the growing interest in paranormal investigations, Eastern State Penitentiary may now be the most carefully studied building in the United States. More than 800 paranormal investigators have examined the site this year alone. The penitentiary has been featured on the Travel Channel’s Most Haunted Live, Ghost Adventures, and Paranormal Challenge; Fox Television’s World’s Scariest Places; TLC’s America’s Ghost Hunters; and MTV’s FEAR. Footage captured on the second tier of Cellblock 12 by paranormal investigators during filming of SyFy’s Ghost Hunters may be the most controversial ghost sighting in history. During the filming of Paranormal Challenge, host Zak Bagans called Eastern State Penitentiary “one of the most haunted places in the world.”