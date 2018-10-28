Weekend Philler Episode 304: Halloween Spooktacular III

On Weekend Philler Episode 304, things get spooky in our Halloween Spooktacular III! We get bloody with Halls of Horror Haunted Attraction, check out a magnificent display of over 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins at THE GLOW: A Jack O' Lantern Experience, experience some real haunted objects at The Creeper Gallery, visit the legendary Bates Motel & Haunted Hayride, and visit Lunacy Brewing Co. for some SPOOKY Philler Phan interviews! 👻💀🧛♂️
