Weekend Philler Episode 304: Halloween Spooktacular III

Posted 12:00 AM, October 28, 2018, by

On Weekend Philler Episode 304, things get spooky in our Halloween Spooktacular III! We get bloody with Halls of Horror Haunted Attraction, check out a magnificent display of over 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins at THE GLOW: A Jack O' Lantern Experience, experience some real haunted objects at The Creeper Gallery, visit the legendary Bates Motel & Haunted Hayride, and visit Lunacy Brewing Co. for some SPOOKY Philler Phan interviews! 👻💀🧛‍♂️

Weekend Philler Episode 304 highlights include:
