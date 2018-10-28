GLEN MILLS, PA — The Bates Motel & Haunted Hayride at Arasapha Farm is a three part Halloween attraction that has been in operation for 28 years, and it is a go-to haunt for Halloween lovers in the Philadelphia area. There are several dedicated people behind this operation including those who brainstorm new themes to add each year (starting several months in advance), construction crews building the props and sets during the summer carrying out those ideas, I.T. professionals setting up the equipment, and make up artists turning actors into the scariest monsters you’ll ever see. The special effects are top notch including animatronics and pyrotechnics to round out this complete horror experience. Weekend Philler had the chance to experience these thrills first hand, and we even got a sneak peek at what goes into getting the actors ready each night. Take a look for yourself!

Find out more information about The Bates Motel & Haunted Hayride by visiting: TheBatesMotel.com