IN FOCUS: Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Financial Literacy, Anti-bullying

This week we highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month, financial literacy, and anti-bullying.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We start this week with a focus on Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Two survivors join us – one of whom has written four books called, “The Pink Sister Chronicles.” Author Traci M. Smith talks about how she is motivating and inspiring others to write about their journey dealing with breast cancer and the impact it has on their lives. Ayana Moncrief, a breast cancer survivor in the fourth volume of Smith’s books, shares her personal experience with us on In Focus and how she was diagnosed with the disease at the age of just 34-years old.

Then we turn to financial literacy and what one 23-year is doing to help low-income residents in Philadelphia when it comes to their finances including learning more credit scores, interest rates and overall money management. Nisiar Smith who grew up in Philadelphia is now giving back with his initiative and organization he started called The People`s Innovation Movement. He also recently founded Philly Phinancial Literacy Week and was issued a Resolution establishing the week of October 15th through the 20th Philly Phinancial Literacy week by the Mayor of Philadelphia & City Council.

And, we round out In Focus this week with a look at how a Karate Coach and his young student are taking a stand against bullying. Karate instructor Mark Moore of Underground Martial Arts and Fitness Center and student Kirsten Bradford share how his teachings of karate and message of – ‘Be a buddy, Not a Bully’ is resonating with students in our area. And, in our new fourth segment of In Focus, “The Final Word” – we speak with Dr. Karriem Salaam a local Psychiatrist who tells us how to deal with bullying and provides tips that include role playing and dealing with difficult situations.