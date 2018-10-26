× Parkway Soiree Celebrates The Benjamin Franklin Parkway’s 100th Anniversary

October 26th, 2018 marks 100 years since the Benjamin Franklin Parkway opened to traffic.

To celebrate, officials are holding an event called the Parkway Soiree. It’s the culmination of a year-long celebration that includes special events and exhibitions.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart spoke with folks at The Academy of Natural Sciences and the Association for Public Art about some of the exhibits that will be open to the public during the celebration.

Click here for more information on the Parkway Soiree.