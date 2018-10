Come on, we’ve all done it! You buy a new shirt or pair of pants and accidentally leave the tag on.

It happens to the best of us and even happened to the Duchess of Sussex.

A recent photograph showed Meghan Markle with a tag hanging out from the bottom of her dress.

Instead of criticizing her, people online are saying it's relatable. They're even using the hashtag #ithappenstothebestofus.