Halloween Treats To Get You In The Spirit

Registered Dietitian Deanna Segrave-Daly is back in studio with some Halloween treats.

First up, Jack-o'-peppers!

All you have to do is carve out some bell peppers and stuff them with spaghetti and meat sauce. Deanna used Never Any Ground Meats.

"Never Any Meats from Aldi is their line of meats that are free of antibiotics, added hormones and animal by-products. It was just awarded the Housekeeping Seal, which is a gold standard for shoppers."

Spook-ilicious Popcorn Balls are just as simple. You'll need popcorn, melted peanut butter and marshmallows. Throw in some dried cherries and nuts for extra nutrition and crunch.

Aside from food, you can also find some great fall decor with "Aldi Finds."

"They have limited items every Wednesday that are often seasonal."

Aldi is also partnering with Instacart, an online grocery delivery service.

"For the Philadelphia area stores, Instacart users will get $10 off for the first three purchases of $35 or more. You need to use the code ALDILOVE, all capital letters."

For more information visit Aldi.us. Happy Halloween!