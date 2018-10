× The Franklin Institute Brings Back Franklin Fright Weekend

The Franklin Institute is bringing back Franklin Fright Weekend. It’s a Halloween themed event where families get to take part in spooky science experiments.

Folks there showed PHL17’s Khiree Stewart some of the experiments they have planned for the families.

The experiments include making a “bloody” handprint, boo bubbles, and a flaming pumpkin.

