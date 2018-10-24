Psychologist Describes the Damaging Effects of Winning the Lottery

Posted 9:13 AM, October 24, 2018, by , Updated at 09:09AM, October 24, 2018

It’s typical for us to purchase a lottery ticket and immediately dream of what we would do if we were the lucky winner, especially with the historic Mega Millions jackpot that we saw this week.

What we don’t realize is that such a huge and sudden life change can actually be damaging to the jackpot winner’s mental health.

Psychologist and Temple University professor Dr. Frank Farley breaks down the effects of becoming  a billionaire overnight and what you should do if your ticket matches the lucky numbers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s