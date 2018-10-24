Psychologist Describes the Damaging Effects of Winning the Lottery

It’s typical for us to purchase a lottery ticket and immediately dream of what we would do if we were the lucky winner, especially with the historic Mega Millions jackpot that we saw this week.

What we don’t realize is that such a huge and sudden life change can actually be damaging to the jackpot winner’s mental health.

Psychologist and Temple University professor Dr. Frank Farley breaks down the effects of becoming a billionaire overnight and what you should do if your ticket matches the lucky numbers.