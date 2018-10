× Brasil’s Nightclub In Old City Offers Free Salsa Lessons

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart spent the morning learning the salsa and bachata.

He stopped at Brasil’s Nightclub in Old City.

They offer free salsa dancing classes on Wednesdays and on the weekends. Instructors spent the morning teaching Khiree their moves.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for more information on Brasil's Nightclub.