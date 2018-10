× PHL17’s Khiree Stewart Visits The Bates Motel In Glen Mills

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart visited The Bates Motel in Glen Mills, Pa.

The Bates Motel has been operating for more than 28 years on their current site. They offer a haunted hayride, haunted house, and a haunted trail.

More than 75 actors work there and there are more than 25 different scenes.

