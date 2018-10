× PHL17’s Khiree Stewart Takes A Trip To Linvilla Orchards

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart took a ride down to Linvilla Orchards in Delaware County to check out everything they have to offer this Fall. Hundreds of families flock there around this time of year.

The folk there showed Khiree how to carve a pumpkin, gave him a bite of their apple pies and caramel apples, and showed him how to use the apple sling.

