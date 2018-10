× PHL17’s Khiree Stewart Takes A Ghost Tour Of Old City

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart met with folks at the Spirits Of ’76 Ghost Tour.

One of their tour guides gave Khiree a ghost tour of Old City.

They stopped at three places in the city. The tour guide told tales of ghostly lawmakers and others that haunt places around Old City and Washington Square Park.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for more information on the Spirits Of '76 Ghost Tour.