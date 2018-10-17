Therapy Dogs Help Cancer Patients at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

PHILADELPHIA, PA – With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, on Tuesday, therapy dogs were brought into the cancer unit at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in West Philadelphia to spend time with patients.

Sporting pink scarves, some of the dogs are traveling all over the country for breast cancer awareness month, thanks to a donation from Megabus.

Isaac Hickey is a golden retriever who spends his days helping patients at Penn Presbyterian. Isaac and the team at Penn teamed up with Pet Partners, a nonprofit that has specialized in bringing pet therapy to those who may benefit from these furry-friend visits for more than 40 years.

Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center is proud to offer Pet Therapy at the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine.

Doctors at Penn say, “Animals provide service and bring joy as companions and provide emotional support to patients and their caregivers. While the cancer journey brings stress and uncertainty, the animals often provide the best kind of medicine: providing company, reducing stress and providing a welcome distraction. Studies have shown that the simple act of petting a dog can lower blood pressure and heart rate, as well as boosting overall wellness.”