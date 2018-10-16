× Police Investigating Shots Fired At Car; Man Injured

Police are investigating an incident involving a man who was shot in his car.

Investigators say the man originally said he was shot on the Schuylkill Expressway, but police say he later changed it to Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the victim had a graze wound to the arm and took a cab to Thomas Jefferson Hospital. Later, police say that two people arrived at the hospital in a silver car with bullet holes to check on the victim and left.

PHL17’s cameras showed several bullet holes on the driver side window.

Someone who appeared to be the victim left the hospital in a wheelchair.

Later in the morning, PHL17’s cameras captured someone changing the tires on the car and driving away from the hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police is handling the investigation.