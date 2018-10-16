New Topgolf Opens in South Jersey

Posted 6:09 PM, October 16, 2018, by , Updated at 06:12PM, October 16, 2018

MT. LAUREL, NJ - After a year of construction in Mount Laurel, Topgolf is finally open! This isn't your traditional driving range, considering players score points by hitting balls, assigned using microchip technology, into any target. The more accurate your shot and the farther the distance, the more points you earn.

The state-of-the-art, three-tiered driving range features 102 climate controlled hitting bays, an impressive bar & restaurant, pool tables, shuffle board, and space for private events.

To rent a hitting bay for an hour of play and unlimited balls, the price ranges from $30 to $50 for 1 -6 players.

 

HOURS OF OPERATION

Mon - Thurs: 9:00am - 12:00am
Fri - Sat: 9:00am - 2:00am
Sun: 9:00am - 12:00am 

