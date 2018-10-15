Fall Entertaining with Justine Santaniello

*The following post is sponsored.

It’s fall entertaining season and Lifestyle Expert Justine Santaniello broke it all down for us.

A great fall party starts with food and drinks! Black Box Wines has a lot of options and each box is equivalent to four bottles of wine so they're perfect for large groups.

"They have a loyalty program so you actually earn points for each of your purchases and then you can go online and redeem those for really cool rewards."

Boxes retail around $24.99 and you can learn more at BlackBoxWines.com.

For your guests who prefer beer, Radeberger is one of the most iconic German pilsners.

"It's crisp and refreshing, a nice alternative to those heavy IPAs we see a lot of this time of year. It pairs really nicely with a lot of different foods so perfect for tailgating, Oktoberfest or just a fall party."

Prices vary and it's available nationwide. Visit Radeberger.com.

Now when it comes to food, you can't go wrong with a nice charcuterie board. Harry & David Gourmet Ultimate Charcuterie and Cheese collection comes with everything you need.

"The finest hams, salami, etc. Plus it's paired with all these specialty cheeses and it comes with the wood cutting board."

You can snag that for $129.99 from HarryAndDavid.com.

From appetizers to the meal and dessert coffee. The Keurig K-Latte Single Serve Coffee & Latte Maker is the ultimate tool for after-dinner drinks.

"It's a time-saver and appeases everybody because it makes hot coffee and lattes all from the same brewer. "

It's sold exclusively at Walmart for $99.

If you have family that lives far away and can't make it to all the festivities, check out Houseparty. It's a group video chat app that allows you to connect with up to eight people. Download it for free from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

You have drinks, food and family! Now it's time to decorate. JCPenney Home has all the fall decor styles at amazing value. Check out dish towels, pie plates and much more in the stores or online at JCPenney.com.

Lastly to be the hostess with the mostess, you have to look your best! Echo has innovative accessories like hats, scarves and gloves.

For more on all of the products mentioned above, visit Justine's site JustHaves.com.