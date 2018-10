× Driver Injured After Tree Comes Down On Car

Lower Merion Police say a tree came down and hit the front of a car along Belmont Avenue around 4:20 on Monday morning.

Police say the driver suffered minor injuries and medics took them to the hospital.

The tree also brought down several power lines causing some power outages.

A portion of Belmont Avenue and Rock Hill Road were closed while crews removed the damaged car and tree.

No word yet on what caused that tree to come down.